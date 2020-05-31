Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

PSTG stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,817,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $4,106,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

