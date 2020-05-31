Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Down 62.3% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $146,824.98 and approximately $241.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for $2.13 or 0.00022331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.02060060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00183441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,058 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

