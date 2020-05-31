Qiwi PLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

Qiwi has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years. Qiwi has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Qiwi to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $849.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.27. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The credit services provider reported $28.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $34.48 by ($6.36). Qiwi had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QIWI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qiwi from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

