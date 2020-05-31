QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0123 on Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.43 or 0.02045323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00181120 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023773 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinnest, Binance, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.