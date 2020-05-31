Qredit (XQR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,202.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. Qredit has a market capitalization of $293,746.69 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002496 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005464 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000146 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000756 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

