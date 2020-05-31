QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.59. QTS Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

Shares of QTS stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -236.55 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,935 shares of company stock valued at $19,913,458. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

