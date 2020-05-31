Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.81 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market cap of $86.99 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $7.21 or 0.00075710 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00387368 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000928 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009739 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000505 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012090 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009138 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

