Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

QTRX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Quanterix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of QTRX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.59. 189,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $781.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.80. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $200,087.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,071,802.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,048 shares of company stock worth $1,875,910. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Quanterix by 32.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 168.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

