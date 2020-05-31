Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qudian’s earnings. Qudian reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Qudian will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qudian.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($3.56). Qudian had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Qudian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Qudian by 4.6% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,472,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qudian by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,973,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qudian by 32.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 919,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qudian by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Qudian by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,406,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 2,474,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Qudian has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $444.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

