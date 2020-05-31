Radium (RADS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Radium has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00004410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radium has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $6,562.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019013 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Radium Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,036,034 coins and its circulating supply is 4,014,533 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

