Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 554,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,059. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 181.25%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after buying an additional 121,331 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after buying an additional 1,795,732 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

