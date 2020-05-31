Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $22,322.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,212,272,109 tokens. Raven Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

