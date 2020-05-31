Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSE:RJF traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,722. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

