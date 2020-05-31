Raymond James Raises Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $108.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $81.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PII has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.69.

PII stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

