RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROLL. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.25.

ROLL stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.65. 125,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,633. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average is $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.7% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

