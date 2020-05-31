REAL (REAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $229.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One REAL token can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, BitFlip, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last week, REAL has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. REAL has a total market cap of $607,107.09 and approximately $229.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.02061228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00183837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00043898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022726 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.