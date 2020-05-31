Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $625.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $622.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $531.89.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $612.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $551.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $615.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,117 shares of company stock valued at $103,732,154. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

