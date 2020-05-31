Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $549.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $557.00 to $549.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $531.89.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $612.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $615.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $551.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 5,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,840,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,117 shares of company stock valued at $103,732,154. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,223,000 after buying an additional 539,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,139,000 after buying an additional 275,290 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

