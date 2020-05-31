Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

RELX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. 768,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,578. Relx has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 178.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Relx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

