Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $2.64 on Friday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MARK shares. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

