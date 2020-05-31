Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get Remark alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. 41,982,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,330,792. The company has a market cap of $174.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Remark by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Remark by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,087,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 568,725 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Remark by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.