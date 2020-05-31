Rentberry (BERRY) Market Capitalization Reaches $81,788.58

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $81,788.58 and $193.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.42 or 0.04884735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002636 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010604 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

