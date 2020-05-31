Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $129.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $193,201.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,405,789.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $72,090.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,270.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,021. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Repligen by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Repligen by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Repligen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 1,249.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 126,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $130.97. The stock had a trading volume of 810,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 15.56. Repligen has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $143.93.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

