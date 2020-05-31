Reserve Rights (RSR) Achieves Market Cap of $22.20 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $22.20 million and $2.27 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.32 or 0.02062843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00182850 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00043886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022710 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,849,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

