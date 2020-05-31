Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 109.51% and a negative net margin of 379.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million.

RWLK stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rewalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Rewalk Robotics from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

