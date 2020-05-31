REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.72 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter. REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

NYSE:REX opened at $58.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 7.45. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $98.79.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

