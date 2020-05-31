Robotina Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. Robotina has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $5,593.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Robotina has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Robotina token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.02055265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00180856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023775 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

