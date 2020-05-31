Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Receives CHF 365.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 365.36.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC set a CHF 334 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

