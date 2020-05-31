ROOBEE Market Cap Hits $5.51 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.04889212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,381,421,435 tokens. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

