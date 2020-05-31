Royal Bank of Canada Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $27.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nutanix from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global cut Nutanix to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.37.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,575. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,343.81% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $139,353.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,236.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at $162,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

