Ruff Market Cap Reaches $5.13 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $831,423.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.02040561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00179474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023623 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

