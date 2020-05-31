Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Ruhnn stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.08. 138,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,766. Ruhnn has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $254.76 million and a P/E ratio of -17.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUHN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ruhnn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ruhnn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruhnn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ruhnn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ruhnn in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

