Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to announce $216.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $239.87 million. Sabre posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after buying an additional 11,057,878 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $23,622,000. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after buying an additional 3,880,203 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,387,000 after buying an additional 3,473,051 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $19,887,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,881,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. Sabre has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.