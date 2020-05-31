SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.34 ($7.38).

SFQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ETR:SFQ traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €5.26 ($6.11). 1,342,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-HOLLAND has a 1-year low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of €10.65 ($12.38). The company has a market capitalization of $238.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

