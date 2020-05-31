SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. SafeCapital has a market cap of $1.22 million and $949,014.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00008059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00449743 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00108933 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008292 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,859,936 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,297 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

