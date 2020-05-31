SafeCoin Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $543,217.91 and $93.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00816565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029308 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00155472 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00196484 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

