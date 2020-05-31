SafeInsure (SINS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $808,904.45 and $1.06 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00450126 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00108266 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013946 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008079 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 15,888,218 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

