SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFRY. Berenberg Bank downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of SAFRY stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 202,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,478. SAFRAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

