Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.73. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 20.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

