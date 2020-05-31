SaluS Hits Market Capitalization of $7.13 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for $7.04 or 0.00074101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 2% lower against the dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $7.13 million and $693.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029696 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001025 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017214 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,483.37 or 0.99767132 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000468 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

