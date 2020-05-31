Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAR. B. Riley decreased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point increased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Saratoga Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.08.

Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. 100,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,466. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Cabell Williams III bought 12,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $157,473.04. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,109.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,901 shares of company stock worth $496,184. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 10.0% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 95,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

