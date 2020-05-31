Scala (XLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $270.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Scala has a market cap of $292,858.57 and $270.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.86 or 0.02061563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00182884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.