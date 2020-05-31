Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. 1,351,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Select Medical will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Select Medical by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

