Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 343,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,936. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,553,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,818,000 after buying an additional 117,045 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

