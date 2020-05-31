Selfkey Price Hits $0.0010 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $792,699.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, ABCC, Binance and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.94 or 0.04984972 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00055059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002775 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010525 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,072,148,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX, Tidex, ABCC, Binance and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

