SelfSell Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, SelfSell has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar. SelfSell has a market cap of $49,571.69 and $4,860.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028637 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SelfSell

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

