Sentinel (SENT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,375.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $5,375.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000462 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

