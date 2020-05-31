Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Up 70.4% Over Last Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 70.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $56,404.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,408,262,955 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

