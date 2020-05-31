Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sequans Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of SQNS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 273,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,848. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

