Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

MCRB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. 342,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

